Alonso Martinez headshot

Alonso Martinez Injury: Scores, called up by Costa Rica

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Martinez scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus New England Revolution. He has also been called up by the Costa RIcan national team.

Martinez recorded a third goal in four matches to give NYCFC the win Saturday. He was also called up by the Costa Rican National Team, which will rule him out for the clash with Columbus. The forward has already recorded 10 shots (seven on target) as he has a total of 20 goals in 34 MLS appearances, including the playoffs, since 2024.

