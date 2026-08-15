Alonso Martinez Injury: Set to return to full training

Martinez (knee) will return to full training Monday, head coach Pascal Jansen told Glenn Crooks of NYCFC Network.

Martinez has yet to play this season after suffering an ACL injury last year while representing the Costa Rica national team. His return to the side will be huge for NYCFC, as he has scored 36 goals in the past two MLS seasons. He'll need some time to regain match fitness, but a return at some point in September looks plausible.