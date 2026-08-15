Alonso Martinez headshot

Alonso Martinez Injury: Set to return to full training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Martinez (knee) will return to full training Monday, head coach Pascal Jansen told Glenn Crooks of NYCFC Network.

Martinez has yet to play this season after suffering an ACL injury last year while representing the Costa Rica national team. His return to the side will be huge for NYCFC, as he has scored 36 goals in the past two MLS seasons. He'll need some time to regain match fitness, but a return at some point in September looks plausible.

Alonso Martinez
New York City FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alonso Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alonso Martinez See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 17, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 13, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025