Martinez underwent a successful surgery to repair his torn ACL suffered while on international duty with Costa Rica, and he will now begin his long term recovery. This will keep him away from the pitches for about 10 months, which will likely make him miss almost the whole 2026 MLS season, with a return expected around late September, early October. The striker still has a contract going through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029, suggesting he won't have pressure and will be able to recover in good conditions with the hope to return to his best level. Martinez scored 19 goals in 33 appearances this season for NYCFC, two more than the previous campaign, highlighting the importance he had in the frontline.