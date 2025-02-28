Alonso Martinez News: Inks extension

Martinez has signed an extension with NYCFC, his club announced.

Martinez has no intention of departing NYCFC anytime soon, as the forward signed an extension until 2027 with the club, holding options through the 2028 and 2029 seasons. This comes after starting in 23 of his 30 appearances last season while notching 17 goals and three assists. He has started in the club's one match, scoring in that contest, and looks likely to remain a starter throughout his extension.