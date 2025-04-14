Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alonso Martinez headshot

Alonso Martinez News: Nets fifth goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Martinez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Philadelphia Union.

Martinez returns to the scoresheet Saturday with the lone goal in the match for his fifth of the season. His dominance in MLS continues as he has collected those five goals in just seven games, giving him an average of just under a goal per 90 minutes of play.

Alonso Martinez
New York City FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now