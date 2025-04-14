Alonso Martinez News: Nets fifth goal
Martinez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Philadelphia Union.
Martinez returns to the scoresheet Saturday with the lone goal in the match for his fifth of the season. His dominance in MLS continues as he has collected those five goals in just seven games, giving him an average of just under a goal per 90 minutes of play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now