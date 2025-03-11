Fantasy Soccer
Alonso Martinez headshot

Alonso Martinez News: Records goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Martinez scored one goal to go with four shots (four on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Orlando City SC.

Martinez recorded his first home goal of the season to help give NYCFC the win Saturday. He is at two goals in three MLS appearances, as the forward is expected to have another double digit scoring campaign to follow up from his 17 goal showing in 2024.

Alonso Martinez
New York City FC
