Alonso Martinez News: Scores in opening match

Martinez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Miami CF.

Martinez picked up from where he left off last season, scoring his first goal of the season during the draw to Miami. With Santiago Rodriguez gone, the forward will be under more pressure to score goals for the side after a stellar campaign in 2024 that included 17 goals and three assists in 30 MLS appearances, including the playoffs.