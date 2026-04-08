Alpha Toure Injury: Doubftul against Marseille

Toure (undisclosed) is a doubt for Friday's clash against Marseille, according to coach Benoit Tavenot, per Angelo Salemi of Republicain Lorrain.

Toure sat out the last match against Nantes due to suspension, and while he is expected to return for Friday's showdown against Marseille, he is now dealing with an undisclosed issue that puts his status in question. If he is unable to go, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Jessy Deminguet are in line to team up again in the engine room for the Grenats.