Alpha Toure Injury: Out against Monaco

Toure (knock) will miss Saturday's clash against Monaco after picking up a knock in the previous match, according to coach Benoit Tavenot.

Toure has been in and out of the starting lineup throughout the campaign, operating primarily in a rotational capacity, which limits the immediate impact of his absence on Metz's midfield setup. Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Jessy Deminguet are expected to continue in the central midfield zone in his absence. No return timeline has been provided beyond Saturday's fixture.