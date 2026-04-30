Alpha Toure Injury: Out against Monaco
Toure (knock) will miss Saturday's clash against Monaco after picking up a knock in the previous match, according to coach Benoit Tavenot.
Toure has been in and out of the starting lineup throughout the campaign, operating primarily in a rotational capacity, which limits the immediate impact of his absence on Metz's midfield setup. Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Jessy Deminguet are expected to continue in the central midfield zone in his absence. No return timeline has been provided beyond Saturday's fixture.
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