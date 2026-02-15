Alpha Toure News: Assist off bench

Toure assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 loss against AJ Auxerre.

Toure has alternated between starter and reserve across Metz's last four games, with his latest appearance coming off the bench. Despite the limited role, he ensured that he would finish this season with at least one assist. For the season, Toure remains goalless with only one shot on target and has the assist on six chances created and three accurate crosses.