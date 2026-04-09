Alpha Toure News: Option against Marseille

Toure (undisclosed) has been called up for Friday's clash with Marseille, his club announced Thursday.

Toure appears to be fully recovered from a small injury and should have a chance to return following a one-game ban. He has been in and out of the starting lineup throughout the campaign, but he's a decent all-around asset when he's on the field. He'll look to challenge Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Jessy Deminguet for a spot in the central midfield zone.