Alpha Toure headshot

Alpha Toure News: Option against Marseille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Toure (undisclosed) has been called up for Friday's clash with Marseille, his club announced Thursday.

Toure appears to be fully recovered from a small injury and should have a chance to return following a one-game ban. He has been in and out of the starting lineup throughout the campaign, but he's a decent all-around asset when he's on the field. He'll look to challenge Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Jessy Deminguet for a spot in the central midfield zone.

Alpha Toure
Metz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now