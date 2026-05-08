Alpha Toure News: Option for Sunday

Toure (undisclosed) is deemed fit and an option for Sunday's match against Lorient, according to manager Benoit Tavenot. "We will be without Cleo, Joseph and Ousmane. All the others are training."

Toure is going to return Sunday after a slight absence with a knock, as the midfielder will be fit to face Lorient. This is good news for the club, as he has started in 15 of his 29 appearances this season, serving as a more defensive midfielder. He has started in two of his past three appearances, so he will hope to return to that role immediately.