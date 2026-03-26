Alpha Toure News: Will miss one game

Toure is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, according to the league.

Toure picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and will be suspended for the April. 5. clash against Nantes. The midfielder has locked down a permanent spot in the middle of the park for the Grenats since the arrival of new coach Benoit Tavenot, so his absence punches a real hole in the starting XI and forces a midfield shakeup. Jessy Deminguet is expected to get a larger role during his absence.