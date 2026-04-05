Alphonse Areola headshot

Alphonse Areola Injury: Injured to end match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Areola was forced off the field in the 120th minute of Sunday's 2-2 (2-4) penalty shootout loss to Leeds United due to an apparent injury.

Areola would leave the field Sunday just ahead of the penalty shootout, picking up an injury as he stretched to stop a ball. The good news for the club is that he has recently served as more of a backup, as Mads Hermansen has taken the starting role. Finlay Herrick entered in his spot Sunday, but the club also has Lukasz Fabianski as another backup option, likely to earn bench spots if Areola misses time due to the injury.

Alphonse Areola
West Ham United
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