Alphonse Areola Injury: Should be available against Wolves

Areola (calf) should be available for Friday's clash against Wolverhampton, according to Nuno Espirito Santo. "A few of our players are recovering after Sunday, because it was a tough game, that went to extra-time, but it mainly was just fatigue, so we're positive."

Areola should be available for Friday's clash against Wolverhampton after recovering from fatigue, having exited just before the penalty shootout in Sunday's FA Cup match against Leeds. The goalkeeper remains a backup option behind Mads Hermansen, so his return is unlikely to affect the starting XI, with Finlay Herrick expected to stay third in the pecking order.