Alphonse Areola Injury: Suffers calf injury
Areola picked up an apparent calf injury in the dying moments of Sunday's FA Cup loss to Leeds united in the FA Cup and is a doubt for Friday's clash against Wolves, according to Arthur Ferridge of The Standard.
Areola had to be replaced by 20-year-old Finlay Herrick moments before the penalty shootout, with the youngster impressing on his senior debut despite the defeat. The Frenchman has been operating as backup to Mads Hermansen for much of the season, so his absence is unlikely to shake up the starting lineup significantly, with Hermansen set to continue between the posts.
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