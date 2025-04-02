Alphonse Areola News: Concedes one in loss
Areola registered one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton.
Areola made no more than one save for the first time in 18 appearances. Despite the loss, this also marked his sixth straight game with no more than one goal conceded, while he has just four goals conceded over that span. Up next for West Ham is a meeting with AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.
