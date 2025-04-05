Alphonse Areola News: Error leads to goal in draw

Areola registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Areola completed three saves Saturday but conceded two. One of the goals was caused by his failing to hold the ball after a shot which allowed Evanilson to tap it into the net. From 20 appearances (19 starts) he has produced three clean sheets, it has been five matches since his last. It is unlikely he will produce a shut out in the Hammers next which is away at Liverpool. The Reds have scored in every EPL game since September.