Alphonse Areola News: Four clean sheets again

Areola kept four clean sheets in 26 appearances (25 starts) in the Premier League.

Areola was the top choice in net for West Ham once again, and once again kept four clean sheets. The difference was this time he didn't have to make a heroic 138 saves to do so. The West Ham defense has improved steadily in recent seasons, and Areola should have the chance to convert some more clean sheets if the defense keeps improving.