Alphonse Areola News: Keeps clean sheet

Areola had a good outing against Leicester City on Thursday. In 90 minutes, the 32 year old keeper made two saves, one diving save, one save from inside his own box, and made five recoveries. The clean sheet is Areola's third in a row for West Ham, and he will look to keep the good times rolling on March 10 against Newcastle United.