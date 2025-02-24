Alphonse Areola News: Little to do in victory

Areola recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Arsenal.

Areola had a relatively comfortable day in net on Saturday as West Ham took down Arsenal 1-0. Despite the fact that the Gunners had 68% of the possession in the match, they mustered a mere 0.14 expected goals on target. He only had to make two saves, and only one of them was from inside his own box. The clean sheet is just his second of the Premier League season, but it could be a sign of better days to come for Areola. He will aim to add a third this Thursday against Leicester City.