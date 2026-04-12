Alphonse Areola headshot

Alphonse Areola News: Makes bench for Wolves clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Areola (calf) has recovered sufficiently to make the bench for Friday's clash against Wolves, the club posted.

Areola had been a concern after picking up a calf issue in the dying moments of last Sunday's FA Cup loss to Leeds United, but his inclusion in the matchday squad is an encouraging sign that the damage was not serious. The Frenchman figures to remain in his backup role behind Mads Hermansen rather than challenging for the starting spot, but his presence on the bench gives West Ham United a more experienced option in reserve heading into the final stretch of the season.

Alphonse Areola
West Ham United
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