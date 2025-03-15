Fantasy Soccer
Alphonse Areola headshot

Alphonse Areola News: Records four saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Areola registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Everton.

Saturday marked Areola's first game with more than three saves since Feb. 15. Since then, his goalkeeping has been excellent, with only three goals conceded and an 83.3 save percentage across five appearances. However, Areola is without a clean sheet through West Ham's last two games, something he will look to fix on April 1 at Wolverhampton.

Alphonse Areola
West Ham United
