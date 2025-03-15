Alphonse Areola News: Records four saves

Areola registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Everton.

Saturday marked Areola's first game with more than three saves since Feb. 15. Since then, his goalkeeping has been excellent, with only three goals conceded and an 83.3 save percentage across five appearances. However, Areola is without a clean sheet through West Ham's last two games, something he will look to fix on April 1 at Wolverhampton.