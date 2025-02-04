Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alphonse Areola headshot

Alphonse Areola News: Three saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Areola registered three saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 2-1 loss versus Chelsea.

Areola let in two goals on three saves to take the loss to cross town rivals Chelsea on Monday. He's been back and forth from the first and second choice keeper, however looks to be given the number one role back under new manager Graham Potter, having appeared in the last two PL games for the Hammers.

Alphonse Areola
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now