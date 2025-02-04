Alphonse Areola News: Three saves in loss
Areola registered three saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 2-1 loss versus Chelsea.
Areola let in two goals on three saves to take the loss to cross town rivals Chelsea on Monday. He's been back and forth from the first and second choice keeper, however looks to be given the number one role back under new manager Graham Potter, having appeared in the last two PL games for the Hammers.
