Alphonso Davies Injury: Already back on grass

Davies (hamstring) was spotted doing a 20-minute run on grass Thursday, according to the club.

Davies picked up a hamstring injury in Saturday's win over Frankfurt that's expected to keep him out for several weeks, but the Canadian was already back on the grass Thursday, logging a light 20-minute run to stay sharp. It's still unclear whether the issue will ultimately be classified as minor, and the club won't be in any rush to fast-track his return given his recent injury history. Until he's fully cleared and back at top speed, Konrad Laimer is the likely candidate to step in as the starting left-back.