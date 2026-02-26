Alphonso Davies headshot

Alphonso Davies Injury: Already back on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 5:06am

Davies (hamstring) was spotted doing a 20-minute run on grass Thursday, according to the club.

Davies picked up a hamstring injury in Saturday's win over Frankfurt that's expected to keep him out for several weeks, but the Canadian was already back on the grass Thursday, logging a light 20-minute run to stay sharp. It's still unclear whether the issue will ultimately be classified as minor, and the club won't be in any rush to fast-track his return given his recent injury history. Until he's fully cleared and back at top speed, Konrad Laimer is the likely candidate to step in as the starting left-back.

Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
