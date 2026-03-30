Alphonso Davies Injury: Does part of team training
Davies (hamstring) is back in partial team training, according to his club.
Davies is seeing more work in training during the break, as the defender has now stepped up from individual training to join partial team training. This appears to be setting him up for a return this week, although that is if he can fully train. He has not been able to play most of the season due to a torn ACL from last season, so they are likely to take his return cautiously and not rush him back, potentially holding him out another game until UCL play starts again on April 7 against Real Madrid.
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