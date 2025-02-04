Alphonso Davies Injury: Extends through 2030
Davies signed an extension with Munich through 2030, the club announced.
Davies was linked to some of the other massive clubs in Europe, but in the end he's remaining in Munich. When fit he's one of the best left-backs in the world, offering explosive pace and creativity down the left flank. That said, injuries have frequently plagued the left-back, limiting him to less than 30 Bundesliga appearances in each season since joining Munich.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now