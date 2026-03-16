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Alphonso Davies Injury: Eyeing return after break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Davies (hamstring) is eyeing a return after the international break when facing Frieburg on April 4, according to Dennis Brosda and Heiko Lower of Bild.de.

Davies was training this week, but it will be too soon to play, as the club is taking his return cautiously after just returning from a major injury not too long ago. That said, it appears he will be unavailable until after the international break and will not join Canada, instead focusing on the league season. An expected return is set for the start of April when facing Freiburg, giving him a few more weeks of rest.

Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
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