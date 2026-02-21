Alphonso Davies Injury: Forced off injured
Davies was forced off with an injury in the 50th minute of Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, the club announced.
Davies exited early in the second half after sustaining the issue and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury. If he is forced to miss time, Hiroki Ito is likely to step into the starting XI in his place.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction110 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & NotesOctober 23, 2024
-
General Soccer Article
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark HorsesJune 12, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real MadridApril 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More