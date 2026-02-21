Alphonso Davies headshot

Alphonso Davies Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Davies was forced off with an injury in the 50th minute of Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, the club announced.

Davies exited early in the second half after sustaining the issue and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury. If he is forced to miss time, Hiroki Ito is likely to step into the starting XI in his place.

Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
