Alphonso Davies Injury: Racing to be fit, opener in doubt

Davies (hamstring) is training individually and cautiously optimistic about his recovery, though his availability for Canada's World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 remains uncertain, he said to the media, according to Zamin. "The first match is approaching fast. The coach and the doctors understand the importance of this match. If the recovery goes as planned, I will play. If not, there is no point in rushing things. Mentally, it was very tough. I fell into a depression where I started to doubt myself. But during the break, I reflected on the reasons why I do this job and its importance to me. My last injury was particularly difficult because I faced a new setback just when everything was going well."

Davies has been limited to individual sessions on the grass with the Canadian squad, with the early tournament kickoff appearing likely to come too soon for the Bayern Munich left-back to be fully ready. Richie Laryea is expected to cover at left-back for the opener if Davies cannot prove his fitness in time, with the Canadian targeting a return for the second group stage fixture against Qatar as the primary goal of his recovery process.