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Alphonso Davies Injury: Ruled out against Wolfsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 1:45am

Davies (undisclosed) is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg, according to coach Vincent Kompany. "Alphonso is out for this game, that's the only personnel discussion for tomorrow."

Davies will miss Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg due to undisclosed reasons but since he has been dealing with numerous physical issues this season, the club might take no risks with the World Cup in just one month time. His absence forces a reshuffle in Bayern's defensive lineup for the penultimate Bundesliga fixture of the season, with Tom Bischof or Hiroki Ito expected to step in at left-back in his place. With the title already secured, Bayern will manage their squad carefully through the final fixtures of the campaign.

Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
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