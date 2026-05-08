Alphonso Davies Injury: Ruled out against Wolfsburg
Davies (undisclosed) is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg, according to coach Vincent Kompany. "Alphonso is out for this game, that's the only personnel discussion for tomorrow."
Davies will miss Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg due to undisclosed reasons but since he has been dealing with numerous physical issues this season, the club might take no risks with the World Cup in just one month time. His absence forces a reshuffle in Bayern's defensive lineup for the penultimate Bundesliga fixture of the season, with Tom Bischof or Hiroki Ito expected to step in at left-back in his place. With the title already secured, Bayern will manage their squad carefully through the final fixtures of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics18 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction186 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & NotesOctober 23, 2024
-
General Soccer Article
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark HorsesJune 12, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real MadridApril 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More