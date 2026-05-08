Alphonso Davies Injury: Ruled out for weeks

Davies suffered a left hamstring muscle injury during Tuesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against PSG and will be sidelined for several weeks, according to the club.

Davies ends the season with one goal and five assists across 21 appearances (seven starts) having been managed carefully throughout a campaign disrupted by numerous physical issues. The confirmed hamstring injury rules him out of Bayern's remaining Bundesliga fixtures and brings his season to a premature end, with Tom Bischof or Hiroki Ito expected to cover at left-back in his absence. The focus now shifts entirely to his recovery ahead of the World Cup this summer, where Davies is expected to be a key figure for Canada on home soil if he can get fit in time.