Alphonso Davies headshot

Alphonso Davies Injury: Running on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Davies (hamstring) was spotted doing laps in Edmonton ahead of Monday's 2-0 victory against Uzbekistan, according to Joshua Kloke of The Athletic.

Davies has been working through the hamstring injury he sustained while playing for Bayern Munich in early May, and while his presence on grass ahead of the game is an encouraging sign, although the coach's cautious assessment last week suggests the opening fixture comes too soon for Canada's most important player. Richie Laryea is expected to cover at left-back for the opener, with the Canadian staff managing Davies' return carefully to ensure he is fully fit before being risked in competitive action at the tournament.

Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
43 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
70 days ago
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
211 days ago
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 23, 2024
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 12, 2024