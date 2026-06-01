Alphonso Davies Injury: Running on grass
Davies (hamstring) was spotted doing laps in Edmonton ahead of Monday's 2-0 victory against Uzbekistan, according to Joshua Kloke of The Athletic.
Davies has been working through the hamstring injury he sustained while playing for Bayern Munich in early May, and while his presence on grass ahead of the game is an encouraging sign, although the coach's cautious assessment last week suggests the opening fixture comes too soon for Canada's most important player. Richie Laryea is expected to cover at left-back for the opener, with the Canadian staff managing Davies' return carefully to ensure he is fully fit before being risked in competitive action at the tournament.
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