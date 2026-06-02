Alphonso Davies Injury: Set to miss Bosnia game
Davies (hamstring) is expected to miss Canada's first World Cup match against Bosnia-Herzegovina, having told Sid Seixeiro of The Sid Seixeiro Show that "considering when the injury was, and you do the mathematics, no, it will not be possible," per Canadian Soccer Daily.
Davies has been involved in limited training sessions on the grass with the Canadian national team, but the early World Cup kickoff will come too soon for him to see action. Therefore, another option such as Richie Laryea will have to be deployed at left-back. Meanwhile, the star player will aim to return for the second group-stage clash with Qatar. He was in good form prior to the issue, producing one goal and two assists over his last five appearances for Bayern Munich.
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