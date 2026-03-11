Alphonso Davies headshot

Alphonso Davies Injury: Set to miss several games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 12:33am

Davies suffered a new muscular injury during Tuesday's 6-1 win against Atalanta in the Champions League and is set to miss several games, according to coach Vincent Kompany, per Kicker. "It won't be so bad with Phonzy. We'll just have to manage without him for a few games, but we have to be able to do it."

Davies has been battling recurring muscle issues since returning from his long-term knee injury and appeared to suffer another setback during Tuesday's Champions League win against Atalanta, a development that will likely sideline him for several games. This is a tough blow for the Bavarians since the Canadian is a regular starter when fully fit and available. His absence should give Konrad Laimer a clear path to hold down the starting role at left-back until Davies is back up to full speed.

Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More
