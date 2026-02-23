Alphonso Davies Injury: Set to miss three weeks
Davies suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's 3-2 win against Frankfurt and is set to miss three weeks to recover, according to BILD.
Davies was forced off in the 50th minute of Saturday's win over Frankfurt after pulling up with a hamstring injury and is now expected to miss roughly three weeks. It's a tough break for the Bavarians, as he had finally found his rhythm from a fitness standpoint after battling back from a long-term knee injury, only to be sidelined again. He had started four of his last six outings, so his absence will trigger a shake-up along the back line, with Konrad Laimer (undisclosed) if healthy the leading candidate to step in, while Hiroki Ito also remains a viable option.
