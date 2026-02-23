Alphonso Davies headshot

Alphonso Davies Injury: Set to miss three weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Davies suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's 3-2 win against Frankfurt and is set to miss three weeks to recover, according to BILD.

Davies was forced off in the 50th minute of Saturday's win over Frankfurt after pulling up with a hamstring injury and is now expected to miss roughly three weeks. It's a tough break for the Bavarians, as he had finally found his rhythm from a fitness standpoint after battling back from a long-term knee injury, only to be sidelined again. He had started four of his last six outings, so his absence will trigger a shake-up along the back line, with Konrad Laimer (undisclosed) if healthy the leading candidate to step in, while Hiroki Ito also remains a viable option.

Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
113 days ago
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 23, 2024
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 12, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
April 30, 2024