Alphonso Davies Injury: Set to miss three weeks

Davies was forced off in the 50th minute of Saturday's win over Frankfurt after pulling up with a hamstring injury and is now expected to miss roughly three weeks. It's a tough break for the Bavarians, as he had finally found his rhythm from a fitness standpoint after battling back from a long-term knee injury, only to be sidelined again. He had started four of his last six outings, so his absence will trigger a shake-up along the back line, with Konrad Laimer (undisclosed) if healthy the leading candidate to step in, while Hiroki Ito also remains a viable option.