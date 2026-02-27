Alphonso Davies headshot

Alphonso Davies Injury: Should return in March

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Davies (hamstring) should be available during March, coach Vincent Kompany said in the press conference. "And Phonzy has been running; it's looking good for him too, he'll be there for the important month of March."

Davies was back out running Thursday after tweaking his hamstring in the last matchup against Frankfurt, and the left-back is trending toward a return at some point in March. That said, it remains to be seen if he will be cleared in time for next week's showdown against Gladbach. Until then, Konrad Laimer is lined up to slot into the back line and cover the vacancy in his absence.

Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
