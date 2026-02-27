Alphonso Davies Injury: Should return in March
Davies (hamstring) should be available during March, coach Vincent Kompany said in the press conference. "And Phonzy has been running; it's looking good for him too, he'll be there for the important month of March."
Davies was back out running Thursday after tweaking his hamstring in the last matchup against Frankfurt, and the left-back is trending toward a return at some point in March. That said, it remains to be seen if he will be cleared in time for next week's showdown against Gladbach. Until then, Konrad Laimer is lined up to slot into the back line and cover the vacancy in his absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction116 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & NotesOctober 23, 2024
-
General Soccer Article
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark HorsesJune 12, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real MadridApril 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More