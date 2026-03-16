Alphonso Davies Injury: Spotted running on grass

Davies (hamstring) was spotted running on grass Monday, according to the club.

Davies has begun his recovery from the hamstring injury he picked up against Atalanta in the Champions League and was seen jogging laps around the training ground in running shoes as he ramps things up. The Canadian defender is expected to need several weeks on the sidelines and is targeting a return after the international break so he can come back at full speed. In the meantime, Konrad Laimer is projected to handle starting duties at left-back for the Bavarians.