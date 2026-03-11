Alphonso Davies Injury: Strain confirmed
Davies will be out for a few weeks due to a strain in his thigh, according to his club.
Davies was already expected to miss some time with injury, but this has now been confirmed, with the defender out due to a train. He will likely miss anywhere from two to three weeks, returning after the international break. The hope will be that nothing else develops, and he can be in for a quick return, only just returning from a previous injury, a constant issue this campaign.
