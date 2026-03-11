Alphonso Davies headshot

Alphonso Davies Injury: Strain confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Davies will be out for a few weeks due to a strain in his thigh, according to his club.

Davies was already expected to miss some time with injury, but this has now been confirmed, with the defender out due to a train. He will likely miss anywhere from two to three weeks, returning after the international break. The hope will be that nothing else develops, and he can be in for a quick return, only just returning from a previous injury, a constant issue this campaign.

Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
128 days ago
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 23, 2024
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 12, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
April 30, 2024