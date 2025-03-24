Fantasy Soccer
Alphonso Davies Injury: Suffers knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Davies suffered an apparent knee injury and was forced off in the 11th minute of Sunday's 2-1 win against the USA. He told Kristian Jack from OneSoccer that he's good, Matthew Scianitti reports for TSN Sports.

Davies will be assessed when he returns to Munich after suffering a knee injury and being forced off early in Sunday's game with ice on his right knee. He was seen without ice walking to the locker room at halftime without a noticeable limp, suggesting the issue may be minor. If it turns out to be more serious, Raphael Guerreiro will likely see increased playing time for Bayern.

