Alphonso Davies Injury: Suffers knee injury

Davies will be assessed when he returns to Munich after suffering a knee injury and being forced off early in Sunday's game with ice on his right knee. He was seen without ice walking to the locker room at halftime without a noticeable limp, suggesting the issue may be minor. If it turns out to be more serious, Raphael Guerreiro will likely see increased playing time for Bayern.