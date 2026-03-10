Alphonso Davies Injury: Suffers potential setback
Davies played as a substitute in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League win over Atalanta but left the field again in the 71st minute.
Davies was returning from a muscle injury that forced him to miss two games, so it's possible he suffered a relapse. He'll consequently be a major doubt for the weekend visit to Bayer Leverkusen. Konrad Laimer started at left-back Tuesday, and Tom Bischof subbed on for Davies, so the two midfielders could be options to fill in if the Canadian heads back to the sidelines.
