Alphonso Davies Injury: Suffers potential setback

Davies played as a substitute in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League win over Atalanta but left the field again in the 71st minute.

Davies was returning from a muscle injury that forced him to miss two games, so it's possible he suffered a relapse. He'll consequently be a major doubt for the weekend visit to Bayer Leverkusen. Konrad Laimer started at left-back Tuesday, and Tom Bischof subbed on for Davies, so the two midfielders could be options to fill in if the Canadian heads back to the sidelines.