Alphonso Davies headshot

Alphonso Davies Injury: Suffers potential setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Davies played as a substitute in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League win over Atalanta but left the field again in the 71st minute.

Davies was returning from a muscle injury that forced him to miss two games, so it's possible he suffered a relapse. He'll consequently be a major doubt for the weekend visit to Bayer Leverkusen. Konrad Laimer started at left-back Tuesday, and Tom Bischof subbed on for Davies, so the two midfielders could be options to fill in if the Canadian heads back to the sidelines.

Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies
