Alphonso Davies Injury: Training during break

Davies (hamstring) has started to train individually, according to his club.

Davies is working on his return during the break as he eyes being an option on the other side of the time off from play, able to work with a ball on grass Monday. This should lead him into further training with his teammates soon, although it likely won't come until the end of the break. That said, it appears his return will be when facing Freiburg on April 4, as the defender had eyed before entering the break.