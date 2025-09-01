Davies is progressing well in his recovery from an ACL injury suffered while on international duty with Canada in March, as he was spotted training with the ball for the first time on Monday. The Canadian is still far from making his return, which should occur by the end of November or early December, when he will be back to full fitness and training with the team. Davies is an undisputed starter at left back when fit, and his absence forces a change in the starting XI with Josip Stanisic holding the role at the beginning of the Bundesliga campaign.