Alphonso Davies Injury: Trains individually
Davies (strain) has returned to individual training, according to his club.
Davies is on the mend Wednesday, with the defender integrated into individual training. This is good news, although he likely remains a bit away from a return, probably needing around another week. That said, he will look to see the field again next week, either against Celtic on Wednesday or Leverkusen on Feb. 15.
