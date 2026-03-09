Alphonso Davies headshot

Alphonso Davies Injury: Trains with team Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Davies (hamstring) was spotted training with the team Monday and could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta, the club posted.

Davies picked up another hamstring injury against Frankfurt that forced him to miss the last two matches, but the Canadian was back in training with the squad Monday and could return for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta. His comeback would be a major boost for Bayern since he is a regular starter whenever he is fit and available for the Bavarians. That said, he will likely not be in the starting XI against the Italians as the club is expected to avoid taking any risks, leaving Konrad Laimer as the most likely option at left-back until Davies returns to full fitness.

Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
