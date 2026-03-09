Alphonso Davies Injury: Trains with team Monday
Davies (hamstring) was spotted training with the team Monday and could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta, the club posted.
Davies picked up another hamstring injury against Frankfurt that forced him to miss the last two matches, but the Canadian was back in training with the squad Monday and could return for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta. His comeback would be a major boost for Bayern since he is a regular starter whenever he is fit and available for the Bavarians. That said, he will likely not be in the starting XI against the Italians as the club is expected to avoid taking any risks, leaving Konrad Laimer as the most likely option at left-back until Davies returns to full fitness.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction126 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & NotesOctober 23, 2024
-
General Soccer Article
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark HorsesJune 12, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real MadridApril 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More