Alphonso Davies headshot

Alphonso Davies Injury: Trains with team, still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Davies (hamstring) was in team training Thursday, according to his club.

Davies has made a major step in recovery Thursday, with the defender now with his teammates on the training pitch. This is huge news as he eyes a return in the next week or two, although still not an option to face Gladbach on Friday. That said, another week or two of full training would warrant a return, potentially against Leverkusen on March 14.

Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
