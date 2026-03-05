Alphonso Davies Injury: Trains with team, still sidelined
Davies (hamstring) was in team training Thursday, according to his club.
Davies has made a major step in recovery Thursday, with the defender now with his teammates on the training pitch. This is huge news as he eyes a return in the next week or two, although still not an option to face Gladbach on Friday. That said, another week or two of full training would warrant a return, potentially against Leverkusen on March 14.
