Alphonso Davies Injury: Unlikely for World Cup opener

Davies (hamstring) is not expected to start in Canada's first match of the 2026 World Cup against Bosnia-Herzegovina, with coach Jesse Marsch saying "I don't think he'll be ready quite on June 12, but we'll see.", Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Davies is racing to be fit for international activity as he continues to deal with a muscle injury he picked up while playing for Bayern in early May. He should be part of the Canadian squad for the World Cup but might have his playing time managed in the initial contests. In that case, Richie Laryea (thigh) could take on an increased role at left-back, with Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty offering an additional option if both injured players fail to recover. In any case, Davies' absence would be a huge blow to the lineup, given that he's one of the country's most talented players.