Alphonso Davies News: Assist during return
Davies assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over SC Freiburg.
Davies returned to play Saturday after a hamstring injury left him out for three games and would see a short time on the field, playing three minutes. However, he would see a great contribution in that short time, earning an assist in Lennart Karl's 99th-minute goal, his second assist of the season. Davies will now look to assume a starting role at left-back, having been available for only nine league games so far this season.
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