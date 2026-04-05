Alphonso Davies News: Assist during return

Davies assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over SC Freiburg.

Davies returned to play Saturday after a hamstring injury left him out for three games and would see a short time on the field, playing three minutes. However, he would see a great contribution in that short time, earning an assist in Lennart Karl's 99th-minute goal, his second assist of the season. Davies will now look to assume a starting role at left-back, having been available for only nine league games so far this season.