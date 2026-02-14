Alphonso Davies News: Assists as substitute

Davies assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Werder Bremen.

Davies was handed a rest after two consecutive starts, the left back came off the bench for 21 minutes and recorded his first goal contribution of the season by assisting Leon Goretzka. In the four starts he had this season, he has created four chances and delivered four crosses, while defensively adding three interceptions, five clearances, two blocks and five tackles, recording at least one tackle in every match.