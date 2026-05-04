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Alphonso Davies News: Assists on lone chance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Davies assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Heidenheim.

Davies created one chance during Saturday's draw, but that was all he needed. He turned that chance into an assist, a nice return with limited action Saturday. The full-back is still a brilliant attacking option though he hasn't been as involved this season as he has been in the past. He still offers strong upside when he's on the pitch.

Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
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