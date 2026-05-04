Alphonso Davies News: Assists on lone chance

Davies assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Heidenheim.

Davies created one chance during Saturday's draw, but that was all he needed. He turned that chance into an assist, a nice return with limited action Saturday. The full-back is still a brilliant attacking option though he hasn't been as involved this season as he has been in the past. He still offers strong upside when he's on the pitch.